The Oyo State Government has warned worship houses, event planners and centres as well as clubs to desist from indiscriminate closure of public roads.

This was contained in a statement issued in Ibadan on Saturday by the State Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.

The statement qouted Dr Akin Fagbemi, the Chairman of Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA), as giving the warning when he led a team to monitor authorised blockade of roads for social events across the state.

Fagbemi said the Seyi Makinde administration frowns at the disregard to extant laws and regulations guiding the usage of public facilities including roads and other infrastructure.

“The rampant case of unauthorised blockade of government roads across the state is a punishable offence that attract penalties as spelt out in the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority Act, 2009.

“Henceforth, the State Government would descend heavily on any individual or groups who willfully barricade any government roads; thereby creating avoidable traffic loggerheads at strategic positions across the state.

“It is expected of any individual or group who must for any reason, whatsoever, block any government road to first seek permission from the state government who would through OYRTMA, assess the resultant impact of such blockade and provide alternative route for commuters along the axis.

“Any person caught in the act would be made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

(NAN)