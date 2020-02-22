Ondo(Ondo State) – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday at Ondo City, Ondo State, attended the funeral service of Mrs Muinat Mimiko, the mother of former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko.

Aged 88, Muinat was born on April 9, 1931 and died on Dec. 14, 2019.

Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo at the burial of Mrs. Muinat Deborah Mimiko, mother of former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Segun Mimiko at Ondo Town, Ondo State.

The vice president was accompanied to the service by the host, Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo.

The Interdenominational Service was held at Oba Adesanoye Civic Centre, Ondo City.

In a remark, Osinbajo said it was a very special honour for him to be at such an important celebration of the life and times of “our Mama.”

According to the vice president, it is a very special honour for two reasons.

“The first is that I celebrate with my dear friend, Dr Mimiko and members of the family on the passing of their mother, a great woman, a woman of destiny.

“But more importantly, is the fact we are celebrating somebody who was very special to God and all of here are privileged to celebrate this great woman.

“God revealed the secret of salvation to her; not only did God reveal himself to her, God also revealed to her that she would in her life and after, be an evangelist,” he said.

On his part, Akeredolu thanked Osinbajo and all guests for their presence, adding that the deceased left a great and enviable family.

“Mama had left behind a great family; all of you in unit. It is a great celebration of a great woman who has passed on,” he said.

He said that Muinat lived a good life and would rest in peace.

In a vote of thanks, Mimiko said that the family was immensely grateful to the vice president for honouring ‘Mama’ with his presence.

He also thanked Akeredolu and everybody that attended the service for honouring him.

Earlier in a sermon, Bro. Jare Adedibu, Regional Coordinator, Peace House, Ibadan, Oyo State, preached on the immortality of human being.

He urged the congregation to live their lives in a manner pleasing to God.

Adedibu implored the rich and those in positions of authority to impact positively on the society.

He prayed God to grant President Muhammadu Buhari, the vice president and governors the wisdom to lead the nation in the right direction.

The service attracted members of the Federal Executive Council, judiciary, National Assembly, clergy, political class, traditional rulers, captains of industries, civil society organisations among others.

