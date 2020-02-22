Veteran journalist and legal luminary, Steve Alabi, was among the eleven-member executive council inaugurated for the South West Zone of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The inauguration, which took place at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Basorun, Ibadan, on Saturday, was performed by the National President of the Association, Rev. Samson Ayokunle.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Secrets of a Winning Team’, Ayokunle admonished the new officers to demonstrate unity of purpose and be vision-oriented as they begin to lead zonal body.

“God did not put you in office for yourselves, but for Himself and the people of God. As soldiers of Christ, you are taking up a duty that requires faith and perseverance.

“Team work is crucial in doing this work. The South West and all the states expect new things from you. We need to have a common goal. Let us work together in humility.

“Let there be no dissension among you. Everybody is significant in the team. Be united and hardworking as these will make your team outstanding,”Ayokunle said.

“We live in dangerous times when the faith is under threat and freedom of worship is in danger. We must protect our faith in the face of these assaults.

“CAN is not a political party. We are a spiritual body and watchmen over the house of Israel. And we will defend our faith.

“What do you see? Murders all the time, some people had black Christmas, especially in the northeastern part of the country.

“Today, we are marking the captivity of a girl, Leah Sharibu, who has been in captivity for the past two years because she happens to be a Christian and she has refused to convert to Islam.

“So, the church is facing fire. But by the grace of God, we will prevail against all evils in this nation,” he added.

On the regional security initiative being put in place by some governors, the CAN helmsman said the move would go a long way in safeguarding the lives and property of residents in the region.

The new officers are Rev. Father Raphael Osegboun, Zonal Chairman; Rev. Luke Bamigboye, Secretary; and Alabi, Director (Legal and Media.)

Others are Mr Adegboyega Ogunbekun, Assistant Secretary: Rev. Rufus Ajayi, Treasurer; Pastor Joseph Olu-Akanbi, Financial Secretary; Rev. Timothy Ajibola, Director of Ecumenism and Interfaith; and Rev. Michael Adepoju, Director of Education/Women/Youth.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Osegboun, who said they would serve diligently, called on the government to see the church as partner in progress.

(NAN)