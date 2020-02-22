A total number of 16,142 kilogrammes of seized illicit drugs have been destroyed by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Bauchi state.

The seized drugs according to the Chairman of the agency, Col. Muhammad Abdallah are tramadol, rohypnol, diazepam, exol-5, cannabis sativa and cough syrups containing codeine among other seized items.

Col. Abdallah, who spoke to journalists at a public destruction of the exhibits in a brief ceremony held at Gida Daya, Dungal Village, along the Bauchi-Jos Road gave the breakdown of the drugs destroyed to include cannabis, 6, 666.852 kilogrammes, cough syrup containing codeine, 7, 011.865 kilogrammes and tramadol, 1, 883.914 kilogrammes.

The NDLEA chief executive who described as freighting, the quantity of drugs seized compared to the population of the state, said that the agency has increased the tempo of destruction of exhibits as a way of warning drug merchants that their days are numbered.

Represented by his Chief of staff, Oluruntunba Femi, Abdallah said that “in our operation in the north-east, we have seen drugs as an energizer of insurgency and terrorism. The military has continued to seize various types of drugs in many of the terrorist camps they take over. Drugs and violence are mutually inclusive and reinforcing.”

He revealed the agency has so far destroyed a total of 150,739.0508 kilogrammes of drugs, adding that in Lagos, 100,035.418 kilogrammes of drugs were destroyed, including another 34,560.9438 kilogrammes in Ogun state.

“The prevalence of pharmaceutical drugs of prescription and the rampancy of abuse among youth and women is worrisome. While these drugs may appear less injurious, they are as harmful as cocaine, heroin and cannabis sativa.

Abdallah, who said that the NDLEA is on top of the challenges posed by the trafficking and abuse of pharmaceutical drugs, called on the public to join the agency in combating the drug scourge that is ravaging Nigerian communities.

He noted that the NDLEA and Bauchi state government have enjoyed a long standing cooperation in addressing the menace of drug abuse, stating that the state government has been supportive of the agency’s onslaught on drug criminals.

The NDLEA chairman added that drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking are neither a respecter of persons, age, religion, social class or race, hence the need for concerted efforts by all stakeholders to address the scourge.

Governor Bala Mohammed said in his remarks that the destruction of the illicit drugs in the state would serve as a lesson to drug dealers who have invested heavily in the illegal drug business, asserted that no nation is immune to the devastating problem of drug abuse had trafficking.