The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Dr, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has said that his suspension for six months by the Osun State Traditional Council yesterday is ”audio” and that it was disappointing that the traditional council could be turned to an avenue of playing politics.

Recalled that the Olowu was suspended by Osun State Traditional Council for attempting to drag the institution into the mud with his public conduct”.

The council, at its emergency meeting presided over by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in Osogbo, banned the monarch from attending its meetings for the same period.

The council also constituted a committee headed by Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun, to further investigate the matter involving Oluwo and other monarchs in the area.

But Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi in a vedio on Friday said that the suspetion is audio and that he is at his palace

My suspension is ‘audio’, says Oluwo of Iwolandhttps://t.co/DRAsqTWWZY pic.twitter.com/EPbzYzMA2L — Daily Times Nigeria (@DailyTimesNGR) February 22, 2020

The Oluwo of Iwoland described the suspension as political as he said the point given by the council was porous, lacking logic and do not portray the revered traditional council in good light as they refused to address the allegation that he punched a monarch.

Oba Akanbi also said any suspension from the Osun State traditional council meeting is subject to the approval of the state government. He described the suspension as audio, stating it is unprofessional of the respected Osun State traditional council meeting to make such pronouncement without the approval of the state government.

Reacting through a statement issued by his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, Oluwo said the argument for the suspension was out of context, saying the reason the emergency meeting was summoned by the council was not addressed. Oluwo said he was surprised to note that his purported suspension for his conduct against certain traditional rulers is strange to the traditional institution and should not stand.

He expressed disappointment that traditional council could be turned to an avenue of playing politics.

He stated the highest level of injustice is for the council to say I was rude to the same Ooni who presided over a meeting where they said I was suspended. “I was never suspended.

The suspension reported by the media is just from the monthly Osun State Traditional Council meeting which is subject to the approval of the state government. It is sad to note that Osun State traditional council could be so political.

They said I was rude to Alake, Ooni and Alaafin. And the same Ooni presided over the same meeting that purportedly pronounced my suspension from the Osun State traditional council meeting. If this should stand, many monarchs will not be encouraged to regard the council”

“We were invited to address the allegation that I punched another Oba. The AIG and the government officials presence came to the meeting as witnesses and gave account that I didn’t beat any Oba.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the Orangun of Ila, Oba Adedotun, said that the decision of the council to suspend Oluwo was not only because of the alleged fight between him and Agbowu.

The monarch said that the suspension was also due to his misconduct to other traditional rulers in Yoruba land.

Oba Adedotun said that the council recommendations would be forwarded to the State government and security agencies for appropriate action.

It would be recalled that Akanbi was alleged to have assaulted the Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo, during a peace meeting at the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 11, Bashir Makama, in Osogbo, on Feb. 14.

But Oluwo of Iwo at a press conference on Feb. 17, denied the allegation.

The Oluwo has, however, denied the allegation and described it as “a desperate gang-up” against him.

The state government had, in a statement, condemned the incident, describing it as “unfortunate and avoidable”.

The statement signed by Mrs Funke Egbemode, Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, said that a situation where monarchs engaged in public display of temperament did not edify the revered stools. (NAN)