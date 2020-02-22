The Kaduna State Government has mobilised relevant stakeholders to plan and develop strategies for the implementation of the state’s inclusive education policy, education commissioner Shehu Makarfi has said.

Makarfi made this known on the sideline of the ministry’s Management Strategy Retreat 2020. The retreat has the theme “Towards Achieving All-Inclusive Education in Kaduna State”.

Makarfi said in an interview that the measure was to ensure that education services were provided in the same environment for all categories of persons.

“We have been having specialised schools for disable and other types of schools that encourage exclusion. We want to provide all education services in the same environment in line with our education policy

“We want to ensure equity in the delivery of primary, secondary, tertiary and adult education, including what we call specialised education,” he said.

He recalled that the Gov. Nasir El-Rufai led-administration had declared free and compulsory education from basic to secondary school in the state, adding that the sector got the highest budgetary allocation in the 2020 budget.

According to him, the management retreat was organised to look at the priority of the government in the sector and strategise how to achieve them.

“We have gathered here to put heads together as a team, to see how best to achieve the goals set out by the government in the education sector.

“We are doing this in collaboration with relevant parastatals, agencies, training institutions.

“We want to make the best use of the resources at our disposal to improve access to quality, equitable and inclusive education in Kaduna State.

“We want to ensure that no sector, no individual and no partner is left out in this. We will agree on what to do, set targets and indicators, agree on how do it and how to measure successes together. “

Makarfi said that education delivery was a collective responsibility of all, stressing the need for everyone to play his or her role in providing quality education as crucial investment for the future.

(NAN)