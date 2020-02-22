Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Friday, signed the state’s Security Trust Fund bill 2020 recently passed by the state House of Assembly into Law.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Chidi Aroh, disclosed this on Friday while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council Meeting.

Aroh said the moves were part of efforts being made to strengthen the resolve of the state government to provide security for residents.

The commissioner said the security trust fund law would ensure private sector participation in the security architecture of the state in a transparent way.

He said management of the trust fund would be drawn from development partners and the private sector.

Aroh said that by this move, “we have created a transparent agency that is subject to people’s oversight to manage whatever circumstances and funds that come to support the security efforts of the state government.”

The commissioner said the state government also directed owners of public buildings in the state to install CCTVs in their premises within the next six months.

“This directive will ensure that no hotel, restaurant and public building will function after six months if it does not have fully functional CCTV camera,” he said.

He said that relevant agencies of the state government would after the six months window, go round to confirm the installation of the security devices and make sure that such devices were functional.

“This is to support and aid the move to provide security in the state and to take care of emergencies,” he said.

Aroh also said the council approved the recruitment of 20 Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) to enhance the work of the vehicle inspection unit of the state ministry of transport.

He also said that the council approved the harmonisation of taxes and levies paid in the state, including those paid by private educational institutions.