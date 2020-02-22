The Delta Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Ukah, says Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa has approved the supply of science equipment to public schools, particularly those without sufficient laboratory facilities.

Ukah, who made this known on Saturday in Asaba, said that science was critical for technological advancement of any society.

“Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa has approved the supply of science equipment to public schools, particularly those without sufficient laboratory facilities.

“Okowa’s administration had established Teachers’ Professional Development Centre (TPDC) in the state,” the commissioner said.

He, however, urged science teachers to maximise the benefits of the centre to develop themselves.

Ukah said that the state government was committed to enhancing science education in the state.He said that the ministry had undertaken a data base of all science teachers and science equipment in schools across the state.

Ukah said that the state government would continue to prioritise science education in the school system.

(NAN)