Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Friday flagged off the countdown to the 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF) holding in Benin, saying the festival would help to unite the entire nation.

Speaking at the countdown and sensitisation rally at the Edo Government House in Benin, the governor pointed out that it was exactly 31 days to the NSF.

“This festival is a festival of unity to unite Nigerians. It is a festival to encourage Nigerian youths and a festival that will take the country to the next level.

“We are here to begin the countdown. For a big event like the NSF, we have to commence the publicity from now.’’

He then commended media houses for the support being given to the Edo government as it prepares to host the festival.

Also speaking, the Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, disclosed that accommodation had been prepared for about 11,500 athletes and officials expected to participate in the game.

Shaibu added that proprietors of hotels across the state had agreed to give a 30 per cent discount for accommodation for the guests and spectators.

“From 10 days to the opening of the game, we will publish the names of the hotels and the prices of the rooms to enable our visitors check and know which one they can afford.’’(NAN)