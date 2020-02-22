In its bid to eradicate polio in Nigeria, the federal government has disclosed its plans to reach about 55 million children in house-to-house nationwide campaign.

Already, out of the 854,720 targeted children, the government in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) has successfully reached 810,859 children with all vaccines.

Speaking on the political will to maintain polio-free status, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu reiterated the commitment of government towards polio eradication and polio free certification of the Africa.

She spoke during the flag -off of the National Immunization Plus Days organized by the FCT Primary Health Care Development Agency in conjunction with the WHO FCT field office, UNICEF, Rotary and other partners at the Dutse Makaranta settlement in Bwari Area Council.

According g to her, about 182 children were vaccinated with the oral polio vaccine.

“We have mandated the six area council chairmen to release counterpart funds prior to implementation of the campaign and attend daily evening review meetings to proffer solutions to challenges encountered in the field,” the minister declared.

She also urged members of the community to vaccinate eligible children using the national schedule.

“Routine immunization and supplemental immunization activities are the strategies aimed for vaccinating children aged five and below one against poliomyelitis and other vaccine preventable diseases,” she added.

The programme is a countrywide supplemental immunization exercise, geared towards ensuring herd immunity among children under five years against poliomyelitis and for maintain polio-free status.

The February 2020 four-day campaign, targets children of 0 – 59 months of age to be reached in their houses, markets, schools, churches, mosques, and playgrounds