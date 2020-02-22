The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has arrested 123 traffic violators and convicted 110 from Monday to Friday.

Director of FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Malam Wadata Bodinga, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Friday.

He said this was part of renewed efforts by the administration to rid the city of traffic violations.

Bodinga restated the resolve of the service to apprehend anybody that drove against traffic no matter how highly placed.

He said so far, five directors have been apprehended for violating traffic rules in Abuja, saying that the FCTA is not only determined to prosecute them, but equally ready to name and shame them.

” So far, in conjunction with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), we have arrested and prosecuted about 123 from Monday to Friday and we are still counting.

”On Saturday, we are going to operate at Wuse Market because we want the message to be sent to the general public. If people abide by traffic rules themselves, we don’t really need to go out for enforcement,” Bodinga said.

He appealed to motorists to key into the noble policy of the FCT administration to ensure that the city was sanitised, to enable people move freely and safely.

Bodinga explained that though the primary target of enforcement was to curb traffic violation, however, in recent days, other aspects of regulations like vehicle inspection and validity of documents were included.

Special Assistant on Media to the FCT minister, Malam Abubakar Sani, said that measures taken by the administration are not punitive or targeted at any particular class of society.

Sani debunked insinuations that enforcers of traffic rules have not apprehended certain class of people in the society like governors or ministers convoys.

He assured that the enforcers of traffic rules in Abuja were looking out for high profile personalities and as soon as they violated the law, they would be apprehended and prosecuted.