Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, President, Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC) lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to make Nigeria Africa’s commercial hub through good policies.

Nnam said in an interview in Abuja that Buhari had a clear vision of repositioning the country to attain quality global competitiveness.

He identified several policies of the President, particularly the visa policy as a roadmap to have an economically viable Nigeria with guaranteed job and wealth creation.

The ILDC boss who called for national support, said that the President was committed to boosting the country’s economy through tourism.

”President Buhari is building a better future for all of us with his good policies which many may not be appreciate today.

“The visa policy among others, will attract direct investors to Nigeria without compromising the security architecture.” Nnam said.

He urged Nigerians to rally support for Buhari, saying that visa on arrival was the key to the economic success of countries like United Arab Emirates and others.

Nnam said: “visa on arrival will certainly boost the tourists potentials of our country because it will usher in tourists and business investors from all parts of the world.”

The ILDC leader who reiterated the support of his group for Buhari, also passed a vote of confidence on Nigeria’s service chiefs.

He explained that security was everyone’s business and must be pursued collectively in synergy.

Nnam said that the service chiefs could only do better with Nigeria’s collaborative efforts in the areas of information and other technical supports.

“No body is perfect and nobody has the monopoly of knowledge, so while we blame the service chiefs we should also ask ourselves if we are doing “the needful.”

Nnam however, called on the service chiefs to immediately improve on their intelligence and tactics in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

