Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that if the Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo was still president of Nigeria, Boko Haram, and other terrorist organisations would be effectively controlled and be in history.

Fani-Kayode disclosed this on his twitter handle while making comment on the incessant killings recently happening in Nigeria.

He said, ”If OBJ had been in power today the terrorists that plague our land would have been history. He was a President that loved his people & that had integrity, courage, power & strength.

” He would have crushed BH, ISWA & the Fulani militias & despatched them to hell long ago.”



This tweet came just after a terrorist group had attacked Garkida, a town in Gombi, a local government area in North of Adamawa State on Friday.

Fani-Kayode was the Special Assistant (Public Affairs) to President Olusegun Obasanjo from July 2003 until June 2006.

He was appointed the Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 22 June to 7 November 2006 and as the Minister of Aviation from 7 November 2006 to 29 May 2007.