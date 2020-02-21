By Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos

The Commander of the Special Task-force, code named Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), drafted to Plateau State to restore normalcy, Maj. Gen. Augustine Agundu, has confirmed the death of two soldiers killed by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

Maj. Gen. Augustine Agundu

It would be recalled that last Sunday, hoodlums suspected to be herdsmen ambushed and killed two soldiers and injured one at Gindi Akwati village of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

Reacting to the incident on Friday in Jos, when newsmen visited the Army boss to get clarification, he said: “Yes I lost two gallant soldiers, and another was critically injured, who is currently recuperating in the hospital.

“This is one of those bitter experience a Commander face when you loose your men performing their active duties. It was a deliberate act targeted at my men”, Agundu said.

FG targets 55 million children in polio house-to-house campaign

Narrating the gruesome murder, the taskforce Commander said the incident happened on a market day in the general area of Gindi Akwati, spanning through Xland communities which are known for notorious activities ranging from armed robbery to kidnapping leading to harassment of innocent citizens.

“Being a market day we usually patrol round the general area to ensure that activities are carried out safely. My troops were however returning back to their base at about 9:30pm only for them to be ambushed. The information got to us and we mobilised to receive their bodies and took the wounded to the hospital”, The Army boss said.

Our correspondent reports that information filtered that the taskforce in retaliation mobilised to Xland, an enclave of Fulani community, burning down over 150 houses.

Refuting the allegation, Agundu said the taskforce cannot act outside the mandate of its operation, adding that rather than the public sympathising with the lost of lives of two soldiers who died in active service, they choose to spread rumours.

“We are professionals and we carryout our duty under the mandate given to us by the defence headquarters professionally. Our mandate is to restore law and order and to protect the civilians, so how can we turn around to do things that are injurious to the society.

“Nobody is talking about soldiers that were killed, rather they are paying attention to the hoodlums who have succeeded in diverting their attention to the houses burnt.

“This is the antics of the insurgents, whenever they are running away from the crime committed, they burnt houses to divert people’s attention. This is their stock in trade.

“We have made some arrest in connection to the killings. Those who killed my soldiers must be fished out and will face the full wrath of the law”, the Army General said