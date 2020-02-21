The Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), on Friday, matriculated a total of 3,532 new students.



Prof. Francis Otunta, the Vice Chancellor of the university, while speaking at the institution’s 27th matriculation ceremony, advised the students to lay solid foundation for successful careers.

He said that 3,212 of the students were being inducted into the university’s full-time undergraduate programmes, 204 for part-time undergraduate programmes and 116 others for post-graduate programmes.



Otunta explained that the shortfall in the number of students given admission was as a result of the delisting of some courses in some colleges in the institution.



According to him, it is in compliance with the directive of the National Universities Commission (NUC) that specialised universities should revert to their core mandate.



He said, “It was for this reason that Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike was constrained not to admit students into management science-based courses.



“Unfortunately, most of the departments affected in the delisting exercise were those that were highly subscribed for by candidates in the admission exercise moderated by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).”



Otunta advised the students not to lose sight of the fact that matriculation was only the beginning of a journey that demanded commitment, dedication and discipline to attain the ultimate goal of graduating with different degrees.



He warned them not to engage in cultism, extortion, examination malpractices, sexual harassment and other anti-social behaviours, saying that the university had zero tolerance for such.



While enjoining the students to be patriotic citizens, he said that the problem of the country had been compounded by those fond of boasting of all kinds of degrees but with no character.



“No country makes progress when such people are in the majority,” the vice chancellor said.