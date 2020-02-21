People living With Disabilities (PWDs) have called for total inclusion by States and Federal Government in the affairs of the nation, especially in the education sector.

They made the call through Mr Akeem Kelani, the Assistant Director, Lagos State Office of Disability Affairs (LASODA), during a one-day workshop held on Thursday to discuss provisions of Special Persons Law as it concerned Ministry of Education.

The workshop was organised by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme under the British Council and sponsored by the European Union.

The PWDs noted that they wanted to enjoy all facilities provided for able people, especially in educational sector, while they commended RoLAC for many programmes done for their benefits.

The Commissioner for Education in Lagos State, Mrs Folasade Adefuoye, said the vision of the Lagos State Government was to ensure that all children with multi-dimensional challenges were exposed to the same opportunities opened to their contemporaries in the state.

Adefuoye, who was represented by a Director in the ministry, Mrs Abimbola Aboderin, said that the government was ready to partner and support individuals, organisations and corporate bodies with initiatives that would enhance the education of children with disabilities.

She noted that among the lofty policies of the state was mass mobilisation and public enlightenment initiative aimed at having more challenged children enrolled in special and inclusive schools.

“l am glad to inform you that there are 31 inclusive primary schools, seven junior, six senior and five special schools in Lagos State.

“I want to assure you that the government will continue to give education the utmost priority by putting in place sustainable reforms that will enhance quality and functional education of children with disabilities in the state,” she said.

RoLAC Programme Officer in Lagos State, Mrs Florence Adewale, said the objectives of the programme were to share learning and updates on issues relating to the welfare of PWDs, especially on educational sector in Lagos State.

Adewale said the workshop was also to identify key priority areas by the Ministry of Education for PWDs, action plan toward implementation.

She said the workshop was also to serve as a platform of collaboration between PWDs and Ministry of Education toward a more inclusive education system in Lagos State.

The PWDs Cluster Group Chairman in the state, Mr Dare Dairo, said the state government had more to do concerning the education of his members, appealing to the ministry of education to implement the laws on rights to education by PWDs.

Dairo said that some major challenges about his members included shortage of special teachers in inclusive schools in Lagos as some teachers could not interpret mathematics to PWDs.

Dr Adebukola Adebayo, President of Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, said three main important areas the Ministry of Education should look into were more inclusive schools teachers, special budget to accommodate the programme and teachers’ training.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 50 people drawn from physical, blind, deaf, albinism, intellectual, Ministry of Education, civil society groups attended the workshop.