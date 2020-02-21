Apostle Emmanuel Kure, Vision Pioneer, Throne Room Ministry Kaduna, has called on Nigerians to pray for the government to succeed in addressing the nation’s security challenges.

Kure made the call while speaking to journalists at a 3-day Kaduna Mega-City Crusade with the Theme; Messianic Restoration.

He said the government is doing its best in tackling the challenges, but said all well meaning Nigerians must also render appropriate support in that direction.

Kure predicted that with intense prayers, the security challenges would be overcome this year.

“Every Nigerian is worried about the level of insecurity of the country, but we sense that this year God will answer our prayers to bring peace”.

He described the current security situation as dicey, noting that only those in government would deny the high level of insecurity in the country.

“If you ask us religious leaders and the politicians on security, they will tell you Nigeria is dying gradually and the poor are crying for help, so the government should not live in denial of the true security situation.”

He called on the government to declare a state of emergency on security, “if not then God will be the final solution as there is no other country for us to call our own.”

Kure commended the Kaduna state government for embarking on inter-religious peace and reconciliation to ensure peaceful coexistence in the state.

On the call for change of service chiefs, he said “we do not know by what way God will change the country’s security situation.

” We might be asking for a change of service chiefs and the worst people will be appointed which will make the situation worse than it is.

” In this prayer, we are expecting that government will make the right decisions and if changing the service chiefs is the right thing then it will happen within the middle of this year as a lot of changes will happen in Nigeria, that is my prophecy.”

According to him, the church in the next six months has decided to seek God in prayers in five strategic cities across the country, Jos, Kaduna, Ilorin, Ibadan and Port Harcourt.

He called on those involved in kidnapping, banditry, and insurgency to change from their bad ways and seek God’s forgiveness.