All passengers from China arriving in Moscow to visit must first be quarantined for two weeks upon arrival, says the city’s mayor on Friday.

The measure follows a broad ban preventing Chinese citizens from travelling to Russia due to fears about the new coronavirus, with exemptions to be made for certain students, officials, and business people.

“All passengers arriving from China will undergo an on-site medical evaluation.

“Samples will be obtained from them to be tested for coronavirus,” Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement.

All such passengers will be informed that they must initially conduct a two-week isolation at their place of stay, the mayor added.