Osogbo -The Osun State Traditional Council on Friday suspended the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, for six months, over what it described as “an attempt to drag the institution into the mud with his public conduct”.

The council, at its emergency meeting presided over by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in Osogbo, banned the monarch from attending its meetings for the same period.

The council also constituted a committee headed by Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun, to further investigate the matter involving Oluwo and other monarchs in the area.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the Orangun of Ila, Oba Adedotun, said that the decision of the council to suspend Oluwo was not only because of the alleged fight between him and Agbowu.

The monarch said that the suspension was also due to his misconduct to other traditional rulers in Yoruba land.

Oba Adedotun said that the council recommendations would be forwarded to the State government and security agencies for appropriate action.

It would be recalled that Akanbi was alleged to have assaulted the Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo, during a peace meeting at the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 11, Bashir Makama, in Osogbo, on Feb. 14.

But Oluwo of Iwo at a press conference on Feb. 17, denied the allegation.

The Oluwo has, however, denied the allegation and described it as “a desperate gang-up” against him.

The state government had, in a statement, condemned the incident, describing it as “unfortunate and avoidable”.

The statement signed by Mrs Funke Egbemode, Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, said that a situation where monarchs engaged in public display of temperament did not edify the revered stools. (NAN)

