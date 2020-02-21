The Nigerian Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) has disclosed it is engaging presently with authorities at the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) with a view to exploring possible areas of collaboration to provide training for capacity building and certification to stakeholders engaged in export promotion in the non-oil sector of Nigeria’s economy.



In addition, the Institute said it was willing and ready to offer its expertise in training both public and political office holders in the country with the objective of having them equipped with requisite marketing skills that will improve their job performances.

Making these disclosures recently was President and Chairman of NIMN Council, Tony Agenmonmen, when he led Executive Council members of the institute on a courtesy visit to the office of the Speaker, Federal House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila recently in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Addressing the forum which included marketing professionals and top hierarchy of the House leadership, the Institute’s boss observed that marketing was at the heart of every human endeavour as it cannot be divorced from the efficient operations of organisations, be they public or private as it deals majorly with the creation and delivery of value to an identified target audience.

According to him, the institute’s proposal to engage with the Export Promotion Council on building capacity arose out of the institute’s initiative in supporting the Federal Government’s desire of moving the country’s economy away from its over-dependence on revenue from crude oil through deploying practical marketing principles and strategies towards promoting the country’s non-oil sector.

He added that at every opportunity, the institute was committed to encouraging institutions across all sectors to embrace the tenets of the marketing profession and use it as a guiding principle in responding to the needs of their stakeholders.

“We want to assure the Honourable Speaker that the institute has the capacity and capability to train both public and political office holders and equip them with marketing skills that will improve their job performance. We are ready to collaborate with the House of Representatives in this regard.

He further disclosed that the institute, in its bid to promote marketing as a veritable vehicle for delivering value to diverse stakeholders, particularly within government circles, had over the past two years designed its Annual Marketing Conferences around topical issues that had great relevance to the Nigerian government and its people.