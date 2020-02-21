Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday held a
Kabore, who arrived the presidential villa at about
The agenda of the meeting between the Nigerian leader and the visiting president was unknown, the two leaders are expected to deliberate on some regional and continental matters including
The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government had on Feb. 9 constituted a committee, headed by President Kabore of Burkina Faso, to study and make a full report on Nigeria’s land border closure with her neighbours.
The decision to set up the committee, according to Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, was agreed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at an extraordinary session of ECOWAS leaders convened on the margins of the 33rd AU Summit to discuss the issue and other pressing regional matters.
Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, told journalists after the three-hour
Obasanjo, others call for unity among Nigerians as FEPSAN boss Etuh buries wife
Discussion about this post