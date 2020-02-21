Abuja – Minister Of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare and Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State will lead other ex – internationals to grace the finals of the maiden edition of Oyo Unity Cup scheduled for Ibadan.

Amokachi

The finals was scheduled for Sunday after more than a month of competition.

The Special Adviser on Media to the minister, Mr John Joshua-Akanji, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja.

He said the grassroots spirt development competition initiated by the minister would also have ex-internationals like Daniel Amokachi; new Super Eagles Assistant coach, Joseph Yobo; Mutiu Adepoju and Ike Shorounmu, among others.

Oluwo of Iwoland suspended for six months

It would be recalled that the Oyo Unity Cup, a brainchild of the minister, kicked off on Jan. 25 at the Soun Stadium in Ogbomoso, Oyo state.

The competition was aimed at discovering talents while nurturing them to stardom.

The minister also said plans were underway in subsequent tournaments in football and other sports in the nearest future across the federation.

“I look forward to a tournament that will take place across the federation but not only in football as other sports will be put into consideration to hold in different states.

“Wrestling can hold in Bayelsa, Table Tennis in Kwara, in Kano, and so on,” he said.