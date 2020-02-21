Microsoft (MSFT.O) Chief Executive Satya Nadella said the technology giant will invest 1.1 billion dollars in Mexico over the next five years, the Mexican government said on Thursday.

According to Nadella, the investment is focused on expanding access to digital technology for people and organizations across the country.

Microsoft will build a new data centre to deliver client services to help every organisation to really get an advantage.

“Also drive digital transformation,” added Nadella, who met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 2019.

“The U.S. company will also invest in training labs and skills programmes,’’ Nadella said. (Reuters)