Abeokuta – A 24 year-old man, Emmanuel Olarewaju, was on Friday arraigned in Abeokuta for allegedly stealing food stuffs worth N765, 400.

The defendant, who has no fixed address, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing before an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, Insp. Lawrence Olu-Balogun, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 2 at Oke-Ero Adatan, Abeokuta.

He said that the defendant conspired with others at large, entered into the shop of one Mrs Afusat Lawal and stole goods worth N721,000.

The prosecutor said that Olarewaju stole 55 bags of rice, kegs of palm oil, bags of sugar, bags of semolina, bags of salt and a roll of Simas Butter, among other items.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty, and was granted bail by the Magistrate, Mr Olakunleyin Oke, in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oke said the sureties must be gainfully employed, reside within the court’s jurisdiction and show evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

He adjourned the case until March 2 for hearing. (NAN)