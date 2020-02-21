German investigators have identified a suspect almost a week after a gunfight outside the Berlin event venue Tempodrom in which one person died and four were injured.

The 48-year-old man himself was injured in the shooting and is believed to have fired the shot that killed the 42-year-old victim, the spokeswoman for the Berlin public prosecutor, Mona Lorenz, said on Thursday.

An arrest warrant for manslaughter has been issued for the suspect, who has been in hospital since Friday.

The public prosecutor’s office is still investigating the other parties involved, and the exact circumstances are still being investigated.

“It currently seems there was a personal rivalry between the men,’’ they said, not a political or terrorist motive.

Newspapers reported it as a conflict between two Turkish-Kurdish families.

The prosecutor’s office described the event as a “gunfight” officially.

That would mean that both parties to the conflict had fired shots, whereas at first it looked as if only one side was shooting.

Report says it remains unclear who shot the suspect.

“The 48-year-old man was to be transferred from a normal hospital to a prison hospital in the city’s Ploetzensee district on Thursday,’’ Lorenz said.

Three more men between the ages of 28 and 52, all of Turkish descent, were also injured.

It is also still unclear whether the man who was killed was part of the conflict or was a bystander.

The Bild newspaper quoted a funeral announcement and witness statements as saying that the man had had nothing to do with either family. (dpa)