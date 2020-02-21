A 32-year-old man, Ademola Yusuf, who allegedly stole a tricycle was brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Yusuf, whose address was not provided, is charged with conspiracy and theft of a tricycle to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution counsel, Insp. Evelyn Ehiemua, told the court that Yusuf, with some others at large, committed the offence at Katangwa area of Lagos at 6.30 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2019.

Ehiemua alleged that the defendant was found pushing a tricycle with registration No. MNY 545 NG OYO suspected to be stolen.

The police accosted Yusuf while pushing the tricycle, but he could not give a tangible answer concerning the vehicle when interrogated.‎‎

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Daodu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N40, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Daodu adjourned the case until March 11 for hearing.