The mother of Leah Sharibu, Rebecca Sharibu met with the 105th Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Portal Welby in London on Thursday.

The Archbishop on his official Twitter page prayed for Rebecca Sharibu and for the release of LeahSharibu

He said we were honoured to share the Eucharist with Rebecca Sharibu today. A woman of profound courage and faith, Rebecca is mother of 16-year-old Christian Leah Sharibu, kidnapped by BokoHaram two years ago. We pray for you, and for Leah to be released free from harm. #LeahSharibu

Leah Sharibu’s mother and group of Nigerians staged a protest on the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom with a call on the British government to put pressure on the President Muhammadu Buhari to secure the release of Leah Sharibu.

Petition with 12, 132 signatures was lodged by Rebecca Sharibu, as a member of the UK Parliament, Baroness Caroline Cox, called on the Nigerian government to take action to secure her daughter’s freedom.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday reiterated that he will ensure the release of all children and captives of terrorists across the country and beyond.

The president in a message he personally signed to mark the second anniversary of the abduction of the 107 Dapchi school girls in Yobe said: “Two years ago, 110 innocent children from the town of Dapchi were taken, against their will, by terrorists of Boko Haram, 107 survived the ordeal. Today all but one – Leah Sharibu – are returned to their families.

“Now aged 16, Leah remains in the hands of the terrorists – they say because she refuses to renounce her Christian faith.

“We say, as the government for and of all Nigerians, that no person has the right to force another to change their faith against their will and that all life is sacred.

“This government continues and seeks to secure the release of all children and captives of terrorists – and we do so regardless of their creed or the name of their creator.

“As we redouble our efforts for Leah’s return, we can never allow the terrorists to divide us – Christian against Muslim, Muslim against Christian. We are all Sons of Abraham. And all Nigerians have the same worth and rights before the law, and before God,” he said

According to Guardian, Sharibu told a rally in Westminster, London that she was in “great pain” over her daughter’s abduction.

She said: “My daughter, my only daughter, is already two years in captivity, and President Buhari promised me that she would be released but she has not been released. I need Leah back home and I need him to set Leah free, just like the other girls were set free,”

“The students who were taken along with Leah have been brought back to their parents but we have been going through pain for two years, pains that cannot be described.

“On a daily basis, we hear Leah this, Leah that. We are in great pains. At times, when the stories come out, we feel so pained, we feel so terrible. We are constantly in pain, all we desire is to have Leah back with us.”

“We will not relent until every child, boy, or girl, every Nigerian adult in custody of Boko Haram, is freed,” Buhari said during a high-level breakfast dialogue on ‘‘Stop the War on Children Affected by Armed Conflicts, Dividend of Silencing the Guns’’ on the sidelines of the 33rd AU Summit.



