Some shop owners at the Ikotun market have lamented the demolition of their shops in spite of notification by the government because of its impact of their livelihood.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 60 parts of the market was demolished in order to reconstruct the roundabout and expand the road for easy vehicular movement.]

Mrs Folashade Aje, who sells condiments, told NAN that the notice was given late in 2019 but they assumed the demolition exercise would come much later in the year.

“If I tell you that we were not duly informed that will be a lie, but you know how it is when government decide to do something it usually takes long, but obviously we got it wrong this time.

“It’s very sad, you know it’s just the beginning of the year, there are so much expenses, now I don’t even have where to trade, it’s painful,” she said.

Chibuzor James, a dealer in second hand appliances, told NAN that he wished the demolition had happened last year or later this year.

“I knew it will happen, if it was last year by now one would have gotten used to the changes, but the year is still new and we have this to deal with alongside other personal issues.

“I know it’s for the best but still it’s painful, but we can’t challenge the government, we just pray that we are compensated,’’ he said.

A passerby, Simisola Isola, said that going inside the market was something she found repulsive; she said with the demolition she has to change.

“I don’t like going inside this market, but I don’t have a choice, but I trust Nigerians, they will find another way to sell their goods,’’ she said.

Mrs Morenike Williams, the Chairman Igando-Ikotun Local Government Council Development Area (LCDA), said measures would be taken to compensate shop owners.

She urged all affected property owners to bring any proof of ownership to the office of the Commissioner, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

William added that affected owners without any proof of ownership should take photographs of their property and bring it to his office for verification.

She said that the motive behind the initiative was to ease the traffic being experienced.

“I just want to implore our people to cooperate with the contractors and at the end, we will all benefit from the actualisation of the project.”

According to the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, the project will be completed within four months from date of commencement.