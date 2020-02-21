Bauchi – Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon ( rtd ), on Friday solicited the support of Gov. Bala Mohammad of Bauchi State, to facilitate successful hosting of a special prayer rally in the state.

Gowon who is the National Chairman and Convener of ‘Nigeria Prays’, made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, Bauchi.

He stressed that the prayer rally would afford the group the opportunity to pray for the country to overcome its numerous challenges and to seek God’s guidance for Nigeria leaders.

Gowon said: “Your Excellency; this prayer rally was initiated to offer prayers for the peace and well being of the country.

“We will also use the opportunity to pray for all the governors of the northeastern zone.

“This prayer rally will also give us the opportunity to pray for the country to overcome its numerous challenges and seek God’s guidance for all Nigeria leaders”.

Also speaking, Mohammad while acknowledging the contributions of Gowon to the development of the country, assured the support of the state government for the success of the zonal prayer to be conducted in the state.

He said prayers were critical in assisting leaders to provide qualitative leadership, beneficial to the citizens and promised to sustain the developmental projects embarked by his administration.

“On behalf of the government and people of Bauchi State; I am happy to welcome you to our state Sir, we are excited that our leader is visiting us today.

“During your administration; there was no issue of religious differences, as leaders, we must emulate you so that we can overcome our challenges.

“I hereby assure you the support of the state government for the success of the zonal prayer to be conducted in the state,” Mohammad said.

The governor further pledged to do justice to all citizens of the state regardless of their religious differences, adding that this would ensure the maintenance of peace and security not only in the state, but in the country at large. (NAN)