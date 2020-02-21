Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has assured of the state’s robust and competitive participation at the upcoming National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin.

Ganduje gave the assurance on Thursday in Kano after receiving the festival’s Torch of Unity which has been part of activities to herald the forthcoming NSF holding next month.

Speaking at the Government House in Kano, the governor said the state government would send a strong contingent to the Festival.

Represented by his deputy, Nasiru Gawuna, Ganduje assured that representatives of the state would be provided with all the needed welfare to excel at the festival.

“It is my pleasure to receive the festival torch of unity and this signals the commencement of the 20th National Sports Festival which will take place in Benin,” he said.‎

The governor added that sports remains a veritable tool which engenders the unity and cohesion of the nation.

“We have a very strong contingent and we believe sports is a veritable tool for unity that the nation actually needs at this time.

“We did well in 2018 at Abuja in the last edition. Therefore, I urge the state’s athletes to surpass the previous record and win more laurels in the events you are competing in Edo.

“On behalf of all our sports men and women, I want to assure you of the state governments commitment to your welfare and success in the tournament, ” he said.

Earlier at the occasion, the Chairman of Kano State Sports Commission, Ibrahim Galadima, had said Kano State would be represented at the festival by 355 athletes.

“They will compete in 28 of the 35 sports featuring in the festival.’’

He said the Torch of Unity is expected to move round all the country’s 36 states and the FCT before finally arriving at Benin City on March 22.‎

Galadima therefore urged the athletes to be good ambassadors of the state.(NAN)