Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Thursday formally unveiled the $95 million Kano state Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP), a flagship project of his administration.

Gov. Ganduje said the project is partly financed by the Islamic Development Bank and the Life and Livelihoods Fund (LLF), a development initiative through which the bank and other organizations provide concessional financing to member countries.

The objective of the project which is expected to be implemented within a five year period is to contribute to reducing poverty and strengthening food security in the state by developing agro-pastoral production systems.

Speaking at the project’s start-up workshop at Tahir Guest Palace in Kano metropolis, Gov. Ganduje stated that it is aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and competitiveness through access to input and credit, value addition and market access, extension services delivery and capacity building.

“The KSADP will provide the much needed solution to farmers/herders conflicts, unfettered nomad activities as well as enhance the development of pastoral communities.

“I want to believe that it is only projects such as this one that can curb famers/herders clashes and security risks, improve farm yields, accelerate livestock production through adoption of modern best practices to generally improve the economic potentials of our small holder farmers.

“The project will improve the capacity of our herdsmen to produce and process more milk and pave way for quality beef production.

We are of the belief that because of the security implication of nomadic lifestyle such as the farmers/herders clashes and the fact that the old system of cattle rearing is more cultural than economical, things must change.

“We decided to create Ruga settlements in our forests such as Dansoshiya and with this project we are going to make them full-fledged grazing reserves.

“I understand that through this project, the Dawanau International Grains Market, the largest grains market in West Africa will be upgraded through the provision of essential infrastructure that will help in improving its status as a foremost market.

“This is in consonance with our desire to promote food/crop marketing and enhance market access for our farmers,” the governor enthused.

READ ALSO: $500m loan not for NTA alone, Lai Mohammed clarifies

The governor assured that his government will ensure timely release of this counterpart fund of $5 million to facilitate smooth implementation of the project.

Manager, Islamic Development Bank, Regional Hub of Abuja, Mayoro Niang, explained that the project is aligned to the bank’s five -year plan and the federal government’s economic empowerment and poverty reduction strategy.

“This five year project will contribute to poverty reduction and to strengthen food and nutrition security of vulnerable population in Kano state through sustainable development of livestock and crop selected value chains,” he stressed.