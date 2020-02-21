The Galaxy Backbone (GBB) says it is set to partner the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), to enable the company to be a viable revenue generating entity for the Federal Government.

The Managing Director, GBB, Prof. Muhammed Abubakar, stated this when he led a delegation of the company’s management board members on a courtesy visit to the Director of BPP in Abuja.

Abubakar said the purpose of the visit was to seek the BPP’s intervention in the area of its operations, as both public and private agencies.

He said that the GBB was faced with challenges in terms of regulations and laws that enabled it to fully discharge its responsibilities as a revenue generator.

According to him, GBB has the mandate as a government owned company to provide IP networks connectivity to mainly MDAs and putting in place transfer certifications of applications, which cut across two or more MDAs.

He further explained that the GBB was doing this to be able to deploy fiber optic for connectivity as well as Data Bank Centres where government Data could be protected.

“Galaxy Backbone is to operate like Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) owned by the government and according to its mandate, to operate as a private organisation saddled with the responsibility of generating revenue for the government.

“You know as Nigeria is moving away from over dependence on oil as a main source of revenue, Galaxy is working on improving other areas to be an alternative.

“So it has become key for GBB to boost its revenue generation drive for government.

“There are two key issues involved. As a government agency you have to operate under the Public Procurement Act 2007 which is under the purview of the BPP.

“As a private organisation we are suppose to operate under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 1992 Regulation.

“These are the two issues; before now they have made it difficult for the company to operate because it is a kind of pseudo government organisation.

“This is the why we have come to BPP to lay down our challenges with the view that it can proffer solutions to enable us to plan both roles within the regulation and rules of procurement,” he said.

In his response the Director of the BPP, Mr Mamman Ahmadu, gave the assurance that the bureau would assist Galaxy Backbone toward the actualisation of its mandate, especially in terms of competitiveness.

Ahmadu lauded the GBB for deeming it necessary to partner the BPP.

The fundamentally, the GBB is supposed to champion the e-government policy of government, which is under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. (NAN)