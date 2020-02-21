Britain’s Tyson Fury has told WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder he will put the American into ‘permanent retirement’ when they fight for the second time in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The pair had to be separated as they tried to out-muscle each other with a trade of pushes at their press conference this week before Saturday’s bout at the MGM Grand Arena.

After the exchange, Fury shouted: “He was like a featherweight when I pushed him across the room. You’re knees are shaking, you are the challenger, you’re here to make numbers for me.”

In the first fight they had in Los Angeles in 2018, Fury climbed off the canvas twice, including a dramatic rise from being seemingly unconscious in the 12th round to earn a draw.

The former heavyweight champion, who dethroned Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA, WBO and IBF titles in 2015, says Wilder’s days as WBC (World Boxing Council) champion are numbered.

“This is a big act for him,” said Fury.

“He is nervous underneath, I can see his heart beating through his jumper, he is terrified and he is getting knocked out.”

After beating Klitschko in 2015, Fury was forced into a three-year break due to issues with drug abuse, alcohol and excessive weight gain that almost led to suicide.

“I found you when you were strung out on coke, as big as a house and contemplating killing yourself,” blasted Wilder live on stage at the MGM.

“I brought you back, put food on your table. I brought you to big-time boxing. I rehabilitated him back. And I’m doing it for a second time. Don’t you forget that.”

Fury immediately responded to that remark by saying: “He is spouting rubbish saying he gave me an opportunity.”

The British heavyweight added that Wilder should show him more gratitude after helping him earn a big pay day in their first meeting.

“I gave him the biggest payday of his life,” Fury added. “ (I) brought him to Las Vegas and this is how he thanks me. He has a lot of appreciation for someone who put millions in his account.”

Fury, who is unbeaten in 30 fights, is only the second fighter to last the full 12-round distance with Wilder as “the bronze bomber” has a powerful reputation with 41 knock-outs from 42 victories.

However, Fury is certain of becoming a two-time champion on Saturday by telling Wilder to “hold on to my belt for me, keep it nice and clean.”

“In round 12 last time when I went at him, he couldn’t contain me,” Fury continued. “If I do that from round one he will be gassed out by round five.”