The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it will not hesitate to revoke or sanction any property owner that fails to pay their ground rent in the territory.

Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS), Dr. Isa Jalo, made the disclosure in an interaction with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Odili: PDP restates call for Oshiomhole’s arrest

Jalo explained that the FCTA took the decision after several public enlightenment campaigns and warnings to property owners to settle their outstanding ground rent failed to yield the desired results.

He reiterated that it is necessary for property owners to pay their proscribed fees to enable the government carry out its statutory duties, especially fixing the infrastructural deficit in the territory.

Jalo explained that the payment of ground rent is a legal responsibility of any property owner as enshrined in the Land Use Act of 1978 and upon accepting the offer it becomes incumbent on the beneficiary to abide by the law.

” We have carried out several public enlightenment to sensitise and create awareness on the need for property owners to come forward and settle their liabilities, yet some of them remain adamant.

“Hence, the FCT Administration has no any other option than wield the big stick as the law will strictly be adhered to, because the government requires these funds to provide security and basic infrastructure,” he said.

The director advised all plot allottees in the in FCT to always register their transactions relating to their property with AGIS and the FCT Land Administration Department in order to assist in firming up necessary data on property owners’ real time.

”This will go a long way in improving the security of lives and property of all the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,” Jalo said.