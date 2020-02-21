By Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has charged staff of the ministry to ensure quality service delivery to Nigerians and members of the public.

Fashola

Fashola gave the charge yesterday at the opening of a retreat for the top management staff of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and its agencies held in Gombe State.

According to a statement signed by the Deputy Director (Press), Stephen Kilebi, the retreat with theme “Service Delivery for National Prosperity” is the 7th in the series held by the Ministry.

Fashola explained that the retreat is aimed at ensuring quality service delivery to Nigerians by the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

“There is a way you deliver service and get commended and another you get scolded,”he said.

He, therefore, charged staff to ensure quality service delivery with compassion and care in order to create a better public perception of the Ministry.

Fashola described the retreat as an opportunity for staff to reflect on previous performances with a view to fine tuning them for improvement.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Mohammed Bukar, explained that the common thread that ran through the themes of all the previous retreats was the concept of ‘Team Work’.

Bukar further explained that it was a deliberate choice to underscore the need for inter and intra-departmental synergy and collaboration in pursuit of the implementation of the core mandates of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

“The emphasis has now shifted to service delivery. This is pursuant to the directive of the Honourable Minister that ‘service delivery’ shall be the focus of the second term of the President Muhammadu Buhari led Administration.

“The relevance of this theme to the core mandate of the Ministry cannot, therefore, be over emphasized considering the new focus of the management on completion of projects,” he said.

Bukar, therefore, urged participants to use the two -day forum to engage in cross fertilisation of ideas that will guide the operations of the Ministry, stating that the fundamental objective of the Retreat is to review, fine tune and come out with new strategies for improved service delivery.