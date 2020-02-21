The Edo State Governments has scheduled a public hearing of stakeholders across the three Senatorial Districts of the state to find lasting solutions to clashes between farmers and herders in the state.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet, Mrs. Julie Olatunji on behalf of the Secretary to the State Government, said the stakeholders meeting will be held in conjunction with the State’s Technical Committee on Farmers/Herders Conflict Resolution.

According to the SSG, the stakeholders include Local Government Council Chairmen, Traditional rulers, Community Leaders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and other Security heads across the Local Government Areas and Heads of Farmers and Herders.

The SSG said the public hearing will hold in Edo North Senatorial District on Tuesday, 25th February, 2020 at the Auchi Town Hall, in Auchi by 10am.

According to SSG, the public hearing will take place in Edo Central Senatorial District on Wednesday, 26th February, 2020 at the Esan South East Legislative Chamber, in Ubiaja by 10am.

“The public hearing will hold in Edo South Senatorial District, on Thursday, 27th February, 2020 at the Banquet Hall, Government House by 10am”, the permanent secretary added.