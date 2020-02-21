A driver, George Augustine on Friday appeared in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly driving recklessly and causing the death of two customs officers on lawful duty.

The police charged Augustine with three counts of manslaughter, reckless driving and driving without driver’s licence.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

READ ALSO:

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ikem Ukor, the defendant committed the offence on July 14, 2018 at about 9. 30 a.m. at Gbaji Village on Seme Badagry expressway, Lagos.

Ukor alleged that Augustine drove a green Toyota Avalon saloon car with registration number YAB 366 JY in a dangerous manner, having no regards for all circumstances including nature and the use of highway.

He alleged the defendant drove in a dangerous manner, causing the death of U. Usman with service number No 45692, aged 39, and S. Kabir with 46807, aged 34.

Ukor said the defendant also drove without a valid driver’s licence on a public highway in a direction prohibited by road traffic law.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 19, 15 and 20 of RTA CAP. 124, Law of Lagos State.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with means of identification.

He adjourned the case untill March 18, for hearing.