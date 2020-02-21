Femi Adesina the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity has said that we currently do not have peace, unity and trust in Nigeria No, we don’t.

Adesina made this known in an article on Friday where he asked what kind of people are we? What truly defines us as a people? Are we good people, by and large, or the very opposite? Are we like people that God regretted that He created, “because the thoughts of his heart were evil continually?” Who and what are we really?

Femi Adesina in the article titled ‘Nigeria: Good People, Horrible People’ also lamented that there are people who are happiest when negative things happen in the country they are glad, because it’s making government look bad.

He also said that when no tragedy occurs, these people will engineer it thinking they are undermining the government of the day, not knowing that it’s the country they’re sticking in perpetual reverse gear. That is why we have not gone beyond where Balewa described 63 years ago.

What Sir Tafawa Balewa said in 1957

‘Nigeria has now reached a critical stage in her history. We must seize the opportunity which has been offered us to show that we are able to manage our own affairs properly.

‘Every Nigerian, whatever his status, and whatever his religion, has his or her share to contribute to this crucial task, the cause for which no sacrifice shall be too great. This we cannot do if we do not work together in unity. Indeed, unity today is our greatest concern.

‘The peoples of Nigeria must be united to enable this country play a full part in shaping the destiny of mankind. On no account should we allow the selfish ambitions of individuals to jeopardize the peace of the 33 million law abiding people of Nigeria. It is the duty of all of us to work for unity and encourage members of our communities to live together in peace and harmony.”



Below are some quotes from Adesina’s aricile

Do we currently have peace, unity and trust in Nigeria? No, we don’t. Have we ever had it in the true sense of the word? Doubtful. The country is made of components who suspect one another, hate one another, and continually stalk one another. If you meet him, kill him. If you can’t catch up with him, poison his footprints. In fact, some people have described Nigeria as “the mistake of 1914, “ when the Northern and Southern Protectorates were forcefully cobbled into one country.

I have been reflecting on Nigeria, with the benefit of my work in the highest seat of power as Adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari. What kind of people are we? And what kind of country? What truly defines us as a people? Are we good people, by and large, or the very opposite? Are we like people that God regretted that He created, “because the thoughts of his heart were evil continually?” Who and what are we really?

Developments in the country are capable of making you doubt the goodness of the Nigerian man. Evil thoughts, wicked actions, malediction, malevolence, killings at the drop of a hat, foul language, expletives, having a form of godliness but denying the power thereof, hatred, malice, ill will, and all sorts of negative tendencies. These are what have suffused the land, and you almost give up on humanity in its entirety.

Then you meet with people that kindle the joy kiln in your heart. People that reflect all that is noble, decent, godly and inspiring about humanity. That was the experience I had on Tuesday. I met with some people who are the very epitome of decency. People who love our country, its people, leadership, and the land and clime, generally. They are not filled with hatred and bitterness, but rather believe in the redemption of Nigeria.

There are are also twisters, contortionists, who manipulate every word the President says, wanting him to look bad. The same they do to we his aides. Those who rejoice when things are going bad for the country. Merchants of fake news. Purveyors of negative tidings. Liars against the system. Those who want to generate hatred through religion, making wild, irrational allegations. And so on. Horrible people everywhere.

Love rejoices not at iniquity, says the Good Book. But there are people who are happiest when negative things happen in the country. There’s massacre at Auno by Boko Haram, and they are glad, because it’s making government look bad. In fact, when no tragedy occurs, they engineer it. They think they are undermining the government of the day, not knowing that it’s the country they’re sticking in perpetual reverse gear. That is why we have not gone beyond where Balewa described 63 years ago.