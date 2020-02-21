A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced three teenager to three months imprisonment each for belonging to an unlawful society and smoking Marijuana in public.

Magistrate S.O. Obasa, sentenced Haruna Ahmed, 18, Orilomo Isiah, 19, and Gideon Tugbor, 19, after they pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy, belonging to an unlawful society and harmful acts.

The convicts, who begged the court to tamper justice with mercy, stated that they were aware of their wrong doings.

Magistrate Obasa did not give the convicts option to pay fine.

“I have considered the facts of this case, and that the defendants did not waste the time of this court by lying.

“I have also taken into consideration that they are first time offenders and teenagers, coupled with their alocutus for leniency.

”I hereby sentence them to three months imprisonment each,” she said.

READ ALSO: Do we currently have peace, unity, trust in Nigeria? No, we don’t – Adesina

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the convicts committed the offence at 1 a.m. on Feb. 12, at Oshodi area of Lagos.

He said that they were members of an unlawful society, called “Aiye” and were arrested while smoking marijuana in public.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411, 42 (a) and 166 (a) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised). (NAN)