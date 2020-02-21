The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended deadline for the sale of forms for various party congresses by one week.

PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan said that the deadline had been extended from Feb. 22 to Feb. 29.

“By this, the party extends the last day for the sale of forms from the earlier announced date of Saturday, Feb. 22, to a new date of Saturday, Feb. 29.

“All leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our great party at all levels should be guided accordingly,” he said .( NAN)

