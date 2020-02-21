The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended
PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan said that the deadline had been extended from Feb. 22 to Feb. 29.
“By this, the party extends the last day for the sale of forms from the earlier announced date of Saturday, Feb. 22, to a new date of Saturday, Feb. 29.
“All leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our great party at all levels should be guided accordingly,” he said
FG targets 55 million children in polio house-to-house campaign
Discussion about this post