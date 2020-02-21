Abuja – The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has summoned British Airways Plc management for rights violation and failure to provide accommodation and transportation to passengers aboard flight BA0075 from London to Lagos.

In a leaked letter obtained by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday, the commission mandated the Managing Director and the Country General Manager of the airline to appear before it on Feb. 27 at 11 o’clock.

The letter, dated Feb. 20, said the airline would testify, make dispositions and provide evidence in relation to their consumer obligations to passengers aboard flight BA 0075 on Feb.12.

According to it, pursuant to the authority of the FCCPC under Section 32 and 33 of FCCP Act 2018 and in furtherance to the commission’s intervention at Sheraton Hotels Abuja on Feb.13, 2020, you are hereby summoned to the FCCPC headquarters.

The document ordered the airline to provide names and particulars of all passengers on board the flight on the said date.

“In the matter of investigation of violation of consumer rights over the failure of British airways to provide accommodation and transportation to passengers aboard flight BA 0075 from London to Lagos on Feb. 12, 2020.

“Pursuant to the FCCP Act 2018, summons the Managing Director/CEO and Country General Manager, British Airways Plc.

“The commission requires BA to provide the following information: circumstances and rationale that caused BA 0075 of Feb. 12 to be diverted to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja instead of its destination, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

“Arrangements, plans and provisions made for the passengers upon arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, including ground service staff or agents who met with passengers, temporary accommodation and feeding, communication, transportation, support.

“Copies of releases, text messages, updates, emails or otherwise of any information provided to passengers.

“Any payment invoices for accommodation and feeding or vouchers provided to passengers, any record of ages, medical conditions or requirement for medical attention by passengers and any documented response or action.

“Specific information on time of arrival at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, projected time of departure to Lagos, actual time of departure to Lagos and time of arrival in Lagos.

“Number of passengers who departed Abuja and who arrived Lagos, full report of luggage handling associated with the flight including any baggage irregularity report including delay, loss and or damage,’’ it said.

The passengers on board the airline had on Feb.12, called for compensation from the airline over abandonment. (NAN)