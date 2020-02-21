The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has said that it is the police that should give account of what happened at the residence of Dr Peter Odili whose wife, Mary the headed the Supreme Court panel Justices that nullified the party’s governorship electoral victory in Bayelsa state base on investigation and not the Rivers State government in Port Harcourt.

Oshiomhole

According to Oshiomhole’s Chief Press Secretary, Simon Ebegbulem in a statement on Friday in Abuja he said the attempt by the Rivers State Government and the governor Nyesom Wike to, therefore, malign Oshiomhole is an assault on his reputation.

Ebegbulem said: “this reckless defamation of the character of Oshiomhole is unbecoming of a state government that is supposed to operate under the rule of law including fairness and justice to all”.

“The statement is an egregious assault on the reputation that has taken Oshiomhole a life-time to build.



“For clarity, Oshiomhole was not in any way involved in the action that took place at the residence of Dr. Odili, a gentleman for whom Oshiomhole has tremendous respect as a friend of many years despite political differences.



“As a matter of principle, Oshiomhole condemns any harassment Hon . Justice Mary Odili had suffered for a judgment she gave within her powers as a judicial officer. Oshiomhole as a one-time beneficiary of judicial redress of injustice always holds the judiciary in the highest esteem and the obedience of court orders.



“ Dissatisfied as a party, the APC under Oshiomhole’s leadership has returned to the Supreme Court seeking the review of the judgment. That is the democratic culture to which Oshiomhole subscribes.

“It would be expected that it is the police that should give account of what happened at the residence of Dr. Odili based on investigation and not the Rivers State government in Port Harcourt.

llorin Residents uncover suspected kidnappers camp





“The unsubstantiated allegation by the Rivers State government is, therefore, an insult on the APC National Chairman. It is an indecent thing for a state government to do in the circumstance.

“We hereby call on the Rivers State Government to toe the path of decency and withdraw the defamatory statement with due apologies”, he demanded.