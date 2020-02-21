Two men, Ibrahim Idowu, 27; and Chima Asinobi, 35; were on Friday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, over alleged illegal possession of gun and belonging to an unlawful society.

The defendants, whose house addresses were not provided, were charged with conspiracy, belonging to an unlawful society, possession of firearm and breach of peace, to which they pleaded not guilty.

READ ALSO: Caregiver docked for defiling teenager, raping woman with Down syndrome



The Prosecutor, Insp. Evelyn Ehiemua, told the court that the defendants committed the offence with some persons who are still at large on Jan. 23, at Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Ehiemua alleged that the defendants were caught by the police with an unlicensed locally-made single barrel gun and one unexpended cartridge.

“They were asked how they came about the gun or what they plan to do with it but were unable to give a tangible reason,” she said.

She alleged that the duo conducted themselves in a manner that was likely to breach the peace in Ikorodu and belonged to an unlawful society known as Aiye confraternity.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 411, 42, 330 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 330 prescribes a two-year jail term for illegal possession of firearms, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Daodu, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Daodu adjourned the case until March 19, for mention.