The Zamfara state House of Assembly has set up a seven -man committee to investigate the award of the N2 billion contract by the immediate past administration in the state for a new Government House.

Speaker of the House, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya announced this after deliberations during plenary in Gusau on Wednesday.

The resolution follows the adoption of a motion on matters of urgent public importance by Majority Leader, Alhaji Faruku Dosara (PDP/Maradun 1).

Moving the motion, Dosara said based on available records, the immediate past administration awarded the contract for the construction of new Government House project at over N2 billion.

The lawmaker said that there is the need for the House to investigate the matter.

In separate contributions, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Alhaji Musa Bawa and Kabiru Magaji (PDP/Bungudu 2) urged the House to set up a committee to investigate the matter.

The speaker said that the committee has been given one month to investigate the matter and report back to the House for further legislative action.

He said the committee has Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Musa Bawa as chairman, while the Majority Leader, Alhaji Faruk Dosara, Zaharaddeen Sada (PDP/Kaura-Namoda South) and Ibrahim Na’idda (PDP/ Gusau 2) will serve as members.

Others members are Yusuf Alhassan (PDP/Maru North), Salihu Usman (PDP/Zurmi East) and Mansur Dakitakwas (PDP/Gummi 1).