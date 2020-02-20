The Yobe State House of Assembly has given approval for the state government to immediately shut down a newly established Katagum College of Health Science and Technology in Potiskum town.

The order to shut down the private institution followed a report of its standing committees on health and education on the illegal establishment of the College in Potiskum town.

Presenting a report of the investigation, the Vice Chairman House Committee on Health, Hon. Bulama Bukar said in the course of investigation; the committee found that the institution has no approval from Community Health Practitioners Registration Board and other relevant bodies.

Hon. Bulama Bukar added that the institution which is located in a private secondary school has admitted over two hundred and forty-one students with no laboratory equipment and other basic requirement necessary for accreditation of health institution in the country.

Presiding over the sitting, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Lawan Mirwa directed the Clerk of the House to forward the House resolution to the executive arm of government for immediate implementation.