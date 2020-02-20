From the last decade to date, Africa has witnessed an upsurge of creativity in the areas of Arts, Fashion, Music and Film. It becomes imperative to introduce a platform that will serve as a springboard to help launch these creative minds to the rest of the world. Access Bank through the Avant-Garde series on CNN has taken up the mantle to do just that.

Avant-Garde tells stories about contemporary African culture on CNN, in a bid to better connect the world to the African continent by celebrating the dynamism and creativity of African talents.

The stories are told in a way that shows the richly inherited culture passed down from generation to generation; telling tales that date back to the pre-colonial era to the colonial era and then the post-colonial era. The use of strong multimedia storytelling has been imbibed to showcase innovative designers, talented artists and those driving creativity in Africa, such as Laetitia Ky and Stephen Tayo.

The Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe while speaking on changing the African narrative to the world stated that “At Access Bank, we have always been committed to driving innovation, supporting African creative talents, and retelling the African story.

We are excited to partner with a global media house to let the world know that there is so much to celebrate in Africa. This partnership is one of the ways we demonstrate our commitment and resolve towards changing the narrative and we are confident it will yield tremendous impact”.

The series also features stories on why it is important to be an African today, a South Sudanese refugee making it in the fashion industry, the first black female to be a contender on the Palme d’Or and also Noma Osula, the photographer challenging social norms in Nigeria and a host of other enlightening stories.

Access Bank is proud to be a sponsor of this informative series which echoes the Bank’s belief in supporting the creative industry.