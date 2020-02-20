UNILAG- An Ikeja High Court on Thursday has sentenced a part-time lecturer at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Afeez Baruwa, to 21- year imprisonment for raping an 18-year-old girl admission seeker.

Justice Josephine Oyefeso convicted Baruwa of a one count charge of rape brought against him.

Justice Oyefeso said: “the prosecution has proven his case beyond a reasonable doubt. I found him guilty of the charge” .

Delivering her judgement ,the judge said: “I cannot begin to imagine the emotional trauma of the girl. The convict offended his family, the victim, the society and God.

“Baruwa I hereby sentenced you to 21 years imprisonment Maximum, this is my judgment”

Details shortly..,.