An Ikeja High Court on Thursday sentenced a former part-time lecturer with the University of Lagos (Unilag), Akin Baruwa, to 21 years’ imprisonment for raping an 18-year-old admission seeker.

Justice Josephine Oyefeso while sentencing 45-year-old Baruwa, described his action as heinous, holding that the sentence should serve as a deterrent to others.

“The offence committed against this young lady was a violation of her chastity which would has left huge emotional scars from which I pray and hopes she will recover.

“I cannot begin to imagine the physical and mental trauma she has had to endure from the man who she considered her father’s friend and a community leader who should have known better. This is a shame!

“This is a crime that not only offends the survivor; it offends her family, it offends the society at large and it also offends God.

“More painful here is that the convict gave the family the impression that he was a lecturer at Unilag, but his services were only needed on an ad-hoc basis by the university,” the judge said.

She said that the convict gave the impression that he could assist in giving his victim university admission whereas he could not, adding that “he used the vulnerability of this young girl to his selfish advantage.

“The young lady said that the encounter lasted for two to five minutes; the convict said 10 to 15 minutes. Was it worth it at the end of the day?

“In line with Section 258 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2011, Baruwa Afeez Akin is hereby sentenced to 21 years’ imprisonment,” she held.

Earlier, Oyefeso said that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and that the medical evidence was consistent with the testimony of the victim.