Lagos – Margaret Binga, the President of Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF), on Wednesday in Lagos said it was a relief the national team were finally participating in the African qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics.

Binga said the NTF was happy that the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development confirmed the team’s participation with the approval of the needed logistics.

She said the logistics were needed for arrangements for the team’s departure on Thursday for the qualifiers holding from Thursday to Sunday at Rabat in Morocco.

NAN reports that Nigeria was being represented at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games qualifiers by Chinazum Nwosu, Benjamin Okuomose, Elizabeth Anyanocho and Ifeoluwa Ajayi in the slated eight weight categories.

Binga said the team would depart Nigeria through Air Maroc for the tournament holding at the Complex Sportif Moulay Abdella (Palais De Sports) in Rabat.

“I thank the ministry for supporting the taekwondo team’s quest to qualify for Tokyo 2020 in the forthcoming African qualification tournament in Rabat.

“The flight tickets have been secured and other resources needed in Morocco will be deployed before the team departs.

“So, we are thankful and happy that the team will be going to fight for the Olympic tickets,” she said.

Binga, an Olympian and two-times African champion, said the development had raised the athletes’ confidence level, adding that they had been eager to represent the nation in the competition.

“We have a young and passionate team led by a highly-experienced technical team. Our athletes were very brave and hardworking in the training camp in Abuja.

“Certainly, all they need to do now is to bring to bear in the competition the form shown during training while we support them to achieve this objective.”

She disclosed that the tournament would begin on Friday with the draws, while the fights will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

The tournament will have 105 participants, made up of 63 male and 42 female from 36 countries.(NAN)