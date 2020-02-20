The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), says President Muhammadu Buhari is ‘fully in charge of critical affairs of government’ in the country.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and the Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, MBO urged members of the public to disregard claims that Buhari had abdicated his responsibilities as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“The president is fully in charge; there cannot be room for discord in taking decisions on security matters,” he said.

The group accused the PDP of latching on an in-house issue in the Presidency, which had since been resolved, to push a self-serving interest.

“To curb security challenges in the country, President Buhari has, in the last three months, held two meetings with Service Chiefs and heads of security agencies.

“The president has also held series of local and international meetings on security matters with a view to making the country more secure.

“The opposition party just opted to twist an in-house situation to mean that strange persons had been presiding over critical affairs of governance.

“That PDP could make it seem like the President has abdicated his responsibilities and should resign is nothing but mischief taken too far.

“The President has never abdicated his duty on security matters to anyone and, like Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu once said, he is working hard to keep Nigeria and Nigerians out of the harm terrorists,” the group stated.

The statement said that there was an estimated 10 million small arms and light weapons in circulation in Africa as a result of the Libyan crisis, quoting a report by the Office of the National Security Adviser(ONSA).

“Out of this number, one million are believed to be in Nigeria,” it lamented.

He recalled that the President had since 2015 placed security high up on his agenda, adding that there was no shift from that focus.

“There is no split, crisis or disharmony in the security architecture of the country as is being speculated,” BMO concluded.

The PDP in a statement titled ‘NSA Revelation Validates Our Stance that Buhari Has Abandoned Governance’ said the revelation by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), that strange persons had been presiding over critical affairs of governance further validates its position that President Muhammadu Buhari has abdicated the responsibilities of his office.

Following this revelation by no other person than the NSA, the PDP reiterated its earlier position that President Buhari should waste no further time in relinquishing his position as President since it is now obvious that he has become overwhelmed by official duties.

The PDP hold that security is the most important element of governance, followed by the welfare of citizens and since President Buhari has relinquished these statutory responsibilities, he has no other reason to remain in office.

The party said that the NSA’s letter, which is already in the public domain, further exposes the fact that our nation has been on autopilot under President Buhari, whose abdication of serious matters of state is directly responsible for the untold suffering, anguish, pain and escalated insecurity in the country.

The PDP described the Gen. Monguno revelation as a national tragedy which showcases the fact that Mr. President Buhari has become so irredeemably overwhelmed to the extent that the responsibilities of his office, including presiding over very sensitive security matters, have now been taken over by his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, who functions as a defacto President.

Nigerians are invited to note the verdict by the NSA, who, in support of the position of the PDP, affirmed that such situation is responsible for the failure of government to defend Nigerians and find solution to the worsened insecurity under President Buhari’s watch.

The party recalled that even the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, had severally alerted that strange elements had usurped the functions of the president and urged Nigerians to speak out for their country.

It is now clear that the demand by Nigerians calling on President Buhari to resign was borne out of patriotism and love for our country.the PDP said

